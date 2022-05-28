UP: Yogi Adityanath to give job to one member of each family

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the first budget for the second term. In his second term, Yogi seems to be moving fast towards fulfilling his promises. In particular, he has made a big announcement regarding the jobs of the youth in the state.

Two days ago, UP Finance Minister Vinod Khanna presented a budget of Rs 6,15,518 crore. In it, a pension of Rs.1000 for the elderly, compensation of Rs.5 lakh in case of accidental death or disability of a farmer, Rs.1 pension for widows has been announced. After that, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly had asked a question regarding employment. This was answered by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While discussing the Governor's address, the Chief Minister stated the government's plan.

The government is ready for the youth, the government has made some plans for their employment. Employment card will be issued by the government. Accordingly, one member of each family will be employed. We gave 5 lakh jobs in the police department, but no question was asked. Candidates have been selected according to merit. Yogi said that 1 crore 61 lakh youth will be provided employment in the state and there is also a plan for 60 lakh self-employment.

Rs 300 crore has been provided for free education to orphans from 6th to 12th standard. Rs 600 crore has been provided for CM collective marriage scheme. The information technology and electronics industry policy aims to invest Rs 40,000 crore over five years and create employment for four lakh people. The unemployment rate was 18 percent in June 2016, it has come down to 2.9 percent in April 2022. It is claimed that 4.22 lakh unemployed have been given jobs.

