UP: Yogi Govt to enhance services on Manav Sampada Portal

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 : In its efforts to improve the efficiency and utility of the Manav Sampada Portal and to enhance its services, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has decided to upload the annual entries of officials in Group A and B, regarding appointments, transfers and leaves on the portal.

The portal will not only increase transparency in the functioning of governance but will also brought ease to the employees.

The Appointment and Personnel Department of the state government has issued orders to all department officials including Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Department Heads, Divisional Commissioners, and District Magistrates in this regard.

According to the directive, all Group A and B employees of the state government would be required to submit their annual entries (ACR) online via the Manav Sampada Portal from the year 2022-23.

As per the order, a timeline has been set at each level for the online submission of annual entries for the assessment year 2022-23. Accordingly, the workflow will be generated by June 30, self-assessment will be done by August 31, reporters will provide their recommendations by October 31, reviewers by November 30, and accepting officers by December 31.

Applications against the yearly entries must be submitted by February 15, and the disclosure of annual entries will remain available until December 31. Applications against the annual entries will be finalized by March 31. Notably, the provision for self-evaluation and recommendations by reporters, reviewers, and accepting officers will be closed after December 31.

From the year 2023-24, the arrangement for auto-forwarding in entry scoring will be automatically implemented. The online registration for the entries of Group A and B officials on the Manav Sampada Portal has started from June 1, 2023. However, if the departments already have a system for online submission of entries for Group A and B officials, their arrangement will remain unchanged.

Recently, CM Yogi Adityanath gave directions during a high-level meeting regarding the implementation and effective utilization of the Manav Sampada Portal.

During the meeting, he stated that the use of the Manav Sampada Portal has made employee enrollment, transfer, appointment and retirement, training, performance assessment, service book management, leave management, and ACR management much easier.

"This has not only increased transparency in the government system but has also made it easier for employees. However, due to increasing needs, there is a requirement to further enhance its effectiveness", he added.

As of now, 83 departments and more than 14 lakh employees are on board this portal. The e-Service book for all employees is also being prepared rapidly.

Following the prompt distribution of appointment letters, the Chief Minister emphasized the usage of the Manav Sampada Portal's joining and relieving modules to provide work certificates. He also deemed it appropriate to use the portal for merit-based transfers.

The Yogi government has instructed all departments to send the allocation of vacancies for direct recruitment to Group B and Group C through the e-recruitment portal to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

The government has directed officials to treat it as a top priority. It is worth mentioning that even earlier directives were issued by the government for the online allocation of vacancies for direct recruitment to the positions of Group B and Group C to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission in order to ensure expedite processing.

In this regard, the Chief Minister's Office and the Personnel Department of the government have already completed the appointment of departmental nodal officers nominated by most departments and departmental heads' offices for continuous monitoring and review. However, new directives have been issued regarding the progress of the process of allocation through the portal.

