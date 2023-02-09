UP's first 'Divyang Park' to open in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 9 Uttar Pradesh will soon get its first Divyang Park in Lucknow for children and persons with disabilities.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is planning to open the park under the Smart City Project.

The park, inspired by a similar one in Maharashtra, will have facilities for people having 21 different types of disabilities to learn and enjoy at the venue without the support of any caretaker.

Smart City Limited Additional Chief Executive officer Pankaj Singh said Rs 11 crore has been approved for the project, which will be spread over two-and a-half-acre land with all kinds of facilities for the disabled.

"The park will have gadgets, systems, sensors, sounds and mechanisms that will help the disabled to walk, dance, play, sit and listen to music or do whatever activities they wish to.

"The purpose is to give such people their own space. It would be the first of its kind in the state where only differently-abled children and persons will get entry. The guard or caretakers will have to drop them at the entrance gate and wait in a waiting area developed for them," the official added.

The park will also be equipped with facilities from education, information, entertainment and sports.

Besides, there will be experts to teach and train the kids on personality development.

It will also have a hall of fame, where success stories of famous people with disabilities will be showcased.

