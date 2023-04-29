UPSC aspirants pour their hearts out to Rahul Gandhi over lack of employment opportunities

New Delhi [India], April 29 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and heard their apprehensions over the lack of employment alternatives.

"Do you know, more than 10 lakh youth apply for 1000 UPSC vacancies? The youth of the country do not have any backup! Our responsibility is to give them Plan B. Sitting with the students of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, listened to their hearts," the former Wayanad MP wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, in a major poll promise while addressing a rally in Mangalore, Rahul announced that as soon as the Congress party comes to power in Karnataka after the upcoming state assembly electuons, the women will be provided free bus services.

"We had already made four promises. Now, I am adding one more promise to it. Once our government is formed, from the very first day, the women will get free bus services," Rahul had said.

He also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for "stealing" people's mandate and took a jibe at the party with "40 per cent" corruption allegations. "While it was BJP's job to take away 40 per cent money from the women of Karnataka, our job is to give back the state's money to the women," he said.

"The BJP government was not formed with your votes. BJP has stolen the mandate by purchasing MLAs with corruption money. They have destroyed the Constitution. They (BJP) steal everything, starting from the sugar mills to MLA. BJP is asking for power for giving a golden future to people. But they are themselves in power for three years, what have they done?" he had added.

