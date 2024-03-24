Upset with RJD, Cong's Nikhil Kumar says will contest Aurangabad LS seat in Bihar

Patna, March 24 In a blow to the INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the RJD and Congress have locked horns over seat-sharing in Bihar's Aurangabad.

Former Governor and senior Congress leader Nikhil Kumar on Sunday said that he will contest the election from Aurangabad.

The statement comes after the RJD gave the ticket to Abhay Kushwaha.

“Aurangabad is a traditional seat of the Congress party and we have good strength here. The Congress party had made the mistake five years ago and lost this seat only to respect the coalition pact. The people of Aurangabad are expecting that a Congress candidate should contest this election and I am expecting that our party would allow me to contest from this seat,” Nikhil Kumar said.

“The supporters of the Congress party approached me and asked me to contest the election from Aurangabad at any cost,” Kumar said.

“RJD has given the ticket to the candidate who is unaware of the local issues. He does not know the ground reality of Aurangabad. We have been working here for the last 10 years and know everything about Aurangabad,” Kumar said.

The polling in Aurangabad will take place in the first phase on April 19. At present, Sushil Kumar of BJP is the sitting MP here.

Reacting on the development, Prabhakar Mishra, spokesperson of BJP's Bihar unit said: “Fight is currently underway over seat-sharing in Mahagathbandhan. It is reflecting the Jungle Raj of Mahagathbandhan. RJD has crossed the limit and is giving seats to any candidate. It has grabbed the Aurangabad seat from the Congress party. The grand old party is helpless before Lalu Prasad Yadav. The supporters of Nikhil Kumar are angry with the RJD.”

“The supporters of Nikhil Kumar are also miffed over the top leadership of their own party as they have completely surrendered to the RJD. The members of the district Congress committee of Aurangabad may resign from the party before Lok Sabha election 2024,” Mishra said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor