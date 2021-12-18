UP+Yogi, bahut 'upyogi': PM Modi praises CM Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and coined a new slogan "UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi (UP plus Yogi is very useful)".

Addressing the people on the foundation stone laying of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, PM Modi said, "Today, the people of entire Uttar Pradesh are saying - UP plus Yogi, bahut hai upyogi (it is very useful). UP plus Yogi, bahut hai Upyogi'."

"You are well aware of what was the law and order situation in western UP before the government was formed under the leadership of Yogi ji," he said.

Slamming the Opposition parties in the state, PM Modi said, "These people have a problem with the cleanliness campaign of Ganga ji. It is these people who question the army's action against the masters of terror. These are the people who put the Made in India corona vaccine made by Indian scientists in the dock."

"We have had some political parties here who have problems with the heritage of the country and also with the development of the country. Problem with the heritage of the country is because they worry more about their vote bank. Problem with the development of the country is because the dependence of the poor and common human beings on them is decreasing day by day," PM Modi said.

Lauding the efforts of the 'double-engine' government here, the Prime Minister said, "You remember the condition of five years ago. Except in some areas of the state, electricity was not available in other cities and villages. The government of double engine has not only given about 80 lakh free electricity connections in UP, but every district is being given much more electricity than before."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present at the inauguration event.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country.The 594-kilometre long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore.

Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.

A 3.5-kilometre long air-strip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

The expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

The Ganga Expressway was approved on November 26, 2020. This expressway will be completed by 2024.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

