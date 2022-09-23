'Urbanisation', 'Ease of Living' essential for ensuring economic growth: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the National Urban Planning and Management Conclave in Lucknow emphasised the need for urbanisation and proper urban planning in the state on Friday.

"Urbanisation and proper urban planning are the need of the hour to ensure that every individual gets access to adequate basic facilities in order to lead a quality life", the CM said according to a press release.

He stated that UP is the most populous state and home to every sixth person in the country, Yogi added, "For India to turn into an economy of 5 trillion USD as envisioned by PM Modi, UP has to step up efforts and contribute effectively by transforming into a $ 1 trillion economy".

He went on to say that with a population of 24-25 crores, the state of Uttar Pradesh acts as a testing ground for every scheme formulated by the centre. "If any welfare programme bears positive results in UP, it is set to have a positive impact on all the other states," he pointed out.

Furthermore, the CM said that Uttar Pradesh is a state with infinite potential and limitless possibilities where the rural economy plays a decisive role in the growth of the state. "To achieve self-reliance, efforts were made in both rural areas and urban areas. Resultantly, within the last 5 years, more than 100 new urban bodies were developed in UP," he added.

Broadsiding the opposition, the Chief Minister said that despite UP's infinite potential, the previous governments lacked the will, the vision and the action plan for the planned development of urban areas earlier.

"Urbanisation and Ease of Living are extremely important for ensuring economic growth. Today, 10 cities are being developed under the Smart City Mission and the remaining 7 municipal bodies are also working at their level under the Mission. UP is also becoming the state to make Metro services functional in maximum cities," he said.

He also stressed the need for better conditions of housing, infrastructure, education, health, and transportation. "Planning should be done on priority and with the goal of making the municipal bodies self-reliant", he added.

Stating that the municipal bodies depend on the government for carrying out their work, the CM said that a lot needs to be done to improve their functioning. "The Conclave should act as a medium to improve the urban planning in the state. An action plan should be formulated by conducting a board meeting of municipal bodies and development authorities as well as a proper presentation should be done before the Mayor, MPs, MLAs, for ensuring proper urban development," instructed Yogi.

( With inputs from ANI )

