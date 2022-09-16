US national held in Goa for possessing drugs

Panaji, Sep 16 Goa Police have arrested one octogenarian US citizen for allegedly possessing 12 grams of LSD liquid and 45 grams of MDMA drugs worth Rs 12 lakh.

The arrest was made on Thursday night, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch)Nidhin Valsan told that the accused person has been identified as Giovanni Robert Caso, 83, from America.

He said that the accused person was found in possession of 12 grams of LSD liquid and 45 grams of MDMA at St Michael Wado, Anjuna in North Goa.

Police are further investigating the case.

Since the death of TikTok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who was allegedly given methamphetamine drugs while she was partying in Curlies restaurant in Anjuna-Goa, police have started to crack down on drug trade.

In the first week of September, the Goa Police had arrested five persons for allegedly possessing drugs from Anjuna. Ganja, Charas LSD and Cocaine were seized from them.

