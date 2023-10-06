Use guns in defence or sports not to make reels: Bihar ADGP

Patna, Oct 6 Bihar ADGP Jitendra Singh Gangwar on Friday appealed to the youth of the state to use the guns in defence service of nation or for achieving medals in sports and not for making reels on social media.

“Bihar police has started recruitment for various posts. Join the force and you will get a chance to hold the real guns,” he appealed youth.

He said that the India defense services are also recruiting a large number of youths so that youth should join them too and get real guns.

“These are some of the constructive approaches by which youth can serve the nation,” ADGP said.

He said that Asian games are underway and a number of shooters from our country have won medals.

“Bihar police want to appeal to the youths who are wasting their energy and talent in making reels. We are suggesting that they should participate in shooting competitions and justify their talent,” Gangwar said.

He said that in the last few months, a number of youths have been waving firearms on marine drive in Patna and making reels while driving bikes.

“Some of them have shown off toy guns but they too have been penalised heavily,” Gangwar said.

