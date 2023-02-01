Uttar Pradesh: 2 Shaligram stones for Ram Mandir reach Gorakhpur from Nepal

Two Shaligram (non-anthropomorphic representations of Lord Vishnu in Hindu religion) stones dispatched from Nepal for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, reached Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

Speaking toon January 31, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, said the boulders holding spiritual importance and considered to be centuries-old will reach the Ram Katha Kunj where they will be opened for worship by the devotees.

"There is a waterfall named Kali Gandaki in Nepal. It originates from Damodar Kund and is around 85 km north of Ganeshwar Dham Gandki. Both these boulders have been brought from there. The place is situated at a height of 6,000 feet above sea level. People even say that it is crores of years old. The two boulders weigh around 30 tonnes and 14-15 tonnes," he had said.

He said that both the boulders were to reach by January 31, evening or night, after which it will proceed towards Ayodhya after a break and some rituals.

"I have heard that people are coming out on streets to worship the boulders, and it took around three hours to complete the distance of 40-45 km in Bihar," he had said.

Rai informed further that the trucks will reach Ramsevak Puram after crossing the Balu Ghat intersection (booth no. 3).

"The boulders will finally be handed over to the Ayodhya temple on February 2. The devotees willing to worship them can reach Ramsevak Puram by 10.30 pm," he had added.

He also said the place where the boulders will be placed was being cleaned.

"I am not aware of the historical and cultural significance of the boulders. I have heard that the stone of Gandaki is called Shaligram, which is considered a form of Lord Vishnu. When the black Gandaki stone comes from Nepal to Bihar, it is called Narayani," he further said.

Ram Katha Kunj in Ramsevak Puram is an old workplace of the Ram Mandir where the boulders of Shaligram stone will reach.

( With inputs from ANI )

