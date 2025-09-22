Uttar Pradesh: 24-Year-old Boy Dies While Attempting to Catch Snake in Muzaffarnagar, Video Surfaces

24-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar tragically died after being bitten by a snake while he was trying to catch it. According to reports, this incident occurred on September 20, 2025, when, in order to earn Rs 500, he tried to catch a venomous snake. Incident took place in Morana village which falls under the Bhopa Police Station area, after snake bite youth was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the hospital authorities declared him dead. Deceased identified as Mohit, who was a resident of Gogga Jaharveer Mohalla.

Deceased youth has been identified as Mohit, who was a resident of Gogga Jaharveer Mohalla used to work as labourer, he went to Mangal Prajapati's house to catch a snake, but was bitten during the capture attempt. A video circulating on social media shows Mohit attempting to capture a snake and place it in a bag, but he was bitten when he lost control of the reptile. Mohit's cousin alleges that Mangal and his family offered Mohit Rs 500 to remove the snake from their property and holds them responsible for Mohit's death, urging police to file charges and take strict action.

According to True reports, Mangal's family claims Mohit acted recklessly and provoked the snake. A witness corroborates this, stating Mohit ignored warnings and continued handling the snake after it entered the house. Police have received a complaint from the deceased's family and are investigating the incident, including the viral video of Mohit interacting with the snake.