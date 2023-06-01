Uttar Pradesh: 4 Hindu temples including 12 idols destroyed by miscreants

In a shocking incident, 4 Hindu temples in the Bulandshahar city of Uttar Pradesh stood vandalized after which enraged local Hindu organizations protested and demanded strict action against the miscreants who attacked the temples. The miscreants are also said to have vandalized 12 idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses. According to the reports the incident is said to have happened in the Baral late Wednesday night. The locals informed the Police after they discovered that four temples were vandalized. The Police immediately reached the spot and sealed the temple premises. The officers have also launched an investigation into the case and have assured the local Hindu organizations to identify and nab the miscreants.

As per the preliminary information, the locals suspect that the miscreants deliberately attacked the temples with the intention to destroy the peace of the society. The incident came to the fore only after some of the Hindus visited the temple early morning on Thursday and saw that the idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses had been vandalized. Later they came to know that total of four temples in the city had been vandalized. The Hindu organizations who protested after the incident stated that the sentiments of Hindus had been hurt. The Hindu members also called for strict action in the case. SP Surendranath Tiwari confirmed the incident and assured that all the miscreants will be arrested and punished as per the law.