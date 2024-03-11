Uttar Pradesh: 5 Dead, As Bus Catches Fire After Coming In Contact With 11,000-Volt Electricity Wire

At least five passengers were killed and many others were left injured after a bus caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district on Monday. According to preliminary information, the bus came into contact with a high-tension wire of 11-000 volt which resulted in the fire. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed top officials to visit the accident spot to oversee the relief operation.

The incident occurred on the road near Mardah police station area. The incident unfolded when a private bus transporting wedding attendees caught fire upon colliding with a high-tension wire. The bus was en route to a wedding ceremony from Mau. Several videos capturing the Ghazipur bus fire have circulated on social media platforms.