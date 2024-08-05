Uttar Pradesh: 5 Including Councillor Injured After Road Caves 10 Feet Deep in Saharanpur; Watch Viral Video

Five persons, including district councillor Sudhir Panwar sustained injuries after a 20-foot-wide road in Vinod Vihar Colony of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh caved around 10 feet deep on Sunday (August 4). The injured people were admitted to a nearby government hospital for treatment. According to the information, the collapsed road was constructed last year.

“I have urged locals to protect themselves from any mishap as the road is in bad condition,” Saharanpur MP Imraan Masood.

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला सहारनपुर में 1 साल पहले बनी सड़क धंस गई। पार्षद सहित 5 लोग इसमें गिर गए। पार्षद ICU में भर्ती हैं। सीवर लाइन और वॉटर लाइन लीकेज से ये सड़क अंदर ही अंदर खोखली हो चुकी थी। आज इसकी मरम्मत हो रही थी, तभी ये हादसा हो गया। pic.twitter.com/cHytJ9Csuu — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 4, 2024

“In the past four months, our locality did not have water supply. We had alerted authorities but to no avail. Later, we installed a motor to flush the water supply in the area, but water flowed under the road’s foundation and eroded the soil beneath it. On Sunday, the road collapsed when four masons were working on it. Our houses are also at risk,” a local told TOI.

Also Read | Bihar: 8 Kanwariyas Electrocuted To Death, Several Injured As DJ Vehicle Touches High-Tension Wire in Hajipur.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Singh said, “It is early to confirm the reason for the incident. We are collecting samples for examination. We will ascertain why appropriate action was not taken.”