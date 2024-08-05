Bihar: 8 Kanwariyas Electrocuted To Death, Several Injured As DJ Vehicle Touches High-Tension Wire in Hajipur

At least eight Kanwariyas were electrocuted to death and several others injured after a DJ vehicle in which they were traveling entangled with a high-tension electric wire in Bihar’s Hajipur on Sunday night (August 4).

The injured were admitted to the district hospital. On Monday, the Kanwariyas were traveling to Baba Hariharnath temple to offer Jalabhishek. According to reports, the devotees were from Sultanpur village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Hajipur Police Station area.

Also Read | Kanwar Yatra 2024: Flower Petals Showered From Helicopter on Kanwariyas in Meerut (Watch Video).

The tragic accident occurred after the DJ tracker came in contact with a high-tension wire at Chauharmal place near Naiper Gate on the Hajipur-Jandaha road in the Vaishali district. Police reached on receiving the information and admitted all the injured to Hajipur Sadar Hospital.

#WATCH | Bihar: Sadar SDPO Hajipur Omprakash says, "The Kanvarias were going on a DJ. The DJ was very high and there was a wire in which it got entangled. This led to the death of eight people while some others were injured and are undergoing treatment...Further investigation is… pic.twitter.com/vAJIbEvBPJ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

"The Kanvarias were going on a DJ. The DJ was very high and there was a wire in which it got entangled. This led to the death of eight people while some others were injured and are undergoing treatment...Further investigation is underway," said Sadar SDPO Hajipur Omprakash.

The deceased were identified as Amresh Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Raja Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Kalu Kumar, Ashi Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Chandan Kumar.