Kanwar Yatra 2024: Flower Petals Showered From Helicopter on Kanwariyas in Meerut (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 1, 2024 11:54 AM2024-08-01T11:54:42+5:302024-08-01T11:55:31+5:30
The Meerut district administration in Uttar Pradesh showered rose petals from a helicopter on the kanwariyas and devotees who have gathered during the ongoing holy month of Shrawan on Thursday, August 1.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Flower petals are being showered from a helicopter over Kanwariyas, in Meerut.— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024
(Video Source: Information Department, Meerut district administration) pic.twitter.com/zaVvTOUsv6
About five crore people undertake the 130-km ‘kanwar yatra’ every year. They carry holy water from the Ganges at Haridwar in Uttarakhand to Ghaziabad and other places in UP and Delhi. According to Hindu beliefs, Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar participated in the initial procession.
This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva.