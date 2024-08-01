Kanwar Yatra 2024: Flower Petals Showered From Helicopter on Kanwariyas in Meerut (Watch Video)

Published: August 1, 2024

The Meerut district administration in Uttar Pradesh showered rose petals from a helicopter on the kanwariyas and devotees who ...

The Meerut district administration in Uttar Pradesh showered rose petals from a helicopter on the kanwariyas and devotees who have gathered during the ongoing holy month of Shrawan on Thursday, August 1.

Meerut District Administration Showers Rose Petals

About five crore people undertake the 130-km ‘kanwar yatra’ every year. They carry holy water from the Ganges at Haridwar in Uttarakhand to Ghaziabad and other places in UP and Delhi. According to Hindu beliefs, Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar participated in the initial procession.

Showering of Petals From Chopper

This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva.

