Kanwar Yatra 2024: Flower Petals Showered From Helicopter on Kanwariyas in Meerut (Watch Video)

The Meerut district administration in Uttar Pradesh showered rose petals from a helicopter on the kanwariyas and devotees who have gathered during the ongoing holy month of Shrawan on Thursday, August 1.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Flower petals are being showered from a helicopter over Kanwariyas, in Meerut.



(Video Source: Information Department, Meerut district administration) pic.twitter.com/zaVvTOUsv6 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

About five crore people undertake the 130-km ‘kanwar yatra’ every year. They carry holy water from the Ganges at Haridwar in Uttarakhand to Ghaziabad and other places in UP and Delhi. According to Hindu beliefs, Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar participated in the initial procession.

This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva.