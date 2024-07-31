1 Kanwariya killed, 2 injured in Gurugram road accident
July 31, 2024
Gurugram, July 31 One Kanwariya died while two others sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck hit a bike on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Hemant Meena, a resident of Kotputli, Rajasthan.
Police said that the accident took place on the Rampura flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and the driver has been arrested.
Following the accident, the Kanwariyas blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway in protests and demanded Rs 50 lakh and a government job for the family of the deceased as compensation.
However, following the police intervention, the Kanwariyas cleared the road and allowed vehicular activities on the Expressway.
Earlier, following a traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, vehicles going from Delhi to Jaipur were diverted from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram, while vehicles coming from Jaipur to Delhi were diverted from Kundali-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and areas adjoining Manesar.
