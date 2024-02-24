Uttar Pradesh Accident: Death Toll in Kasganj Tractor-Trolley Mishap Rises to 24

The death toll from this morning's tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district has tragically climbed to 24, according to PTI. with earlier reports indicating 15 casualties. Among the deceased are eight children, who lost their lives when a tractor-trolley overturned and plunged into a pond in Kasganj, according to police sources.

The accident, which occurred on the Patiyali-Dariyavganj road in the Patiyali police station area, resulted in injuries to 15 to 20 individuals. Reports suggest that the occupants of the tractor-trolley were en route to the river Ganga for a bath when the vehicle met with the fatal mishap.

According to PTI, the Inspector-general of Aligarh range, Shalabh Mathur, confirmed the devastating toll, stating that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance. Adityanath pledged Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"The tractor-trolley, carrying passengers from Jaithara in Etah district, overturned and submerged in the seven to eight-foot deep pond while attempting to overtake another vehicle," Mathur explained to PTI, highlighting the gravity of the incident.

जनपद कासगंज में सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत हृदय विदारक है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को सभी घायलों के समुचित निःशुल्क उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा घायलों को शीघ्र… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 24, 2024

Expressing his sorrow on X, Adityanath said, "The loss of lives in a road accident in Kasganj district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to provide proper free treatment to all the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured."