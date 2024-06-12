Uttar Pradesh Accident: 8 Family Members Killed, One Injured After Truck Carrying Sand Overturns in Hardoi (Watch Video)

Eight members of the same family died, and a one-year-old girl was injured after a truck loaded with sand overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

According to the information, a family living in a roadside shanty was killed after they were trapped inside a loaded vehicle. eight people, including four children, had died. Heavy police presence and ongoing rescue operations in the Mallawan area.

Visuals From Accident Site

Hardoi, UP: A sand-laden truck overturned on a family sleeping outside their home, killing eight and injuring one child. Heavy police presence and ongoing rescue operations in the Mallawan area pic.twitter.com/i3uIJtdZNJ — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2024

According to the Hardoi DM MP Singh quoted by India Today, the truck fell on a nearby shanaty during the turn because it was overloaded with sand. The truck was en route to Hardoi after mining sand from the banks of the Ganga.

The deceased identified as Balla (45), his wife Mundi (42), daughter Sunaina (5), daughter Lalla (4), daughter Buddhu (4), besides his son-in-law Karan, son of Ramkishore (25), his wife Hero (22) and their son Komal (5) had died while daughter Bittu (4) was injured.