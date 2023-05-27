Uttar Pradesh: BJP's 17 mayors take 'oath of development'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 : Bharatiya Janata Party Mayors took oath in all 17 municipal corporations of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

This time, a significant number of 1235 women and 61 minority communities representatives of the BJP took the oath of office.

The BJP achieved unprecedented success in the 2023 civic body elections with 813 councillors of municipal corporations, 89 chairpersons of municipal councils, 1360 members, 191 chairpersons of Nagar Panchayats, and 1403 members getting elected from the party.

This election also provided significant representation to women and minority communities from the BJP. 6 female mayors, 273 councillors, 44 chairpersons of municipal councils, 305 members, 90 chairpersons of Nagar Panchayats, and 517 female members took the oath. Similarly, 61 individuals from minority communities took the oath on behalf of the BJP.

On Friday and Saturday, all 17 mayors took the oath within two days, namely, Sushma Kharwal from Lucknow, Manglesh Srivastava from Gorakhpur, Ashok Tiwari from Varanasi, Ganesh Chandra Umesh Kesarwani from Prayagraj, Girish Pati Tripathi from Ayodhya, Pramila Pandey from Kanpur, Prashant Singhal from Aligarh, Harikant Ahluwalia from Meerut, Bihari Lal Arya from Jhansi, Archana Verma from Shahjahanpur, Ajay Singh from Saharanpur, Vinod Agrawal from Moradabad, Vinod Agrawal from Mathura-Vrindavan, Sunita Dayal from Ghaziabad, Umesh Gautam from Bareilly, Kamini Rathore from Firozabad, and Hemlata Diwakar from Agra took the oath for the Mayor posts.

Yogi Adityanath had appealed for the formation of BJP boards in every public meeting, and the voters responded by aligning with him in Uttar Pradesh's development.

BJP boards have been formed in 13 municipal corporations. It was the first time that such a large number of boards were formed. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the voters and directed the Mayor to create a master plan for development.

During the meeting after the victory, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suggested to all the Mayors to increase the income of the municipal corporation.

He had also proposed cleaning the drains before the monsoon, making the cities beautiful and clean, and revitalizing them. Along with this, he also advised all corporations to become self-reliant.

