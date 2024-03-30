Uttar Pradesh Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bulandshahr (Watch)

A portion of an in-progress bridge spanning the River Ganga collapsed, with no casualties reported as of now. Three beams of the bridge, currently under construction in Bulandshahr at a cost of Rs 83 crore, gave way. The purpose of this bridge is to establish a link between Bulandshahr and the Amroha district, traversing the River Ganga.

Earlier, a tragic incident occurred Thursday evening in Chennai when a roof collapsed at the multi-story Sekhmet Club in the Alwarpet area. The collapse occurred during renovation work, resulting in at least three confirmed fatalities.

UP : बुलंदशहर में गंगा नदी पर 83 करोड़ रुपए से बन रहे पुल के 3 बीम कल रात गिर गए। ये पुल बुलंदशहर को अमरोहा जिले से जोड़ने के लिए गंगा नदी के ऊपर बनाया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/55TnQ4hqcd — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 30, 2024

Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities believe additional people may be trapped under the debris. Over 40 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force are on the scene assisting with the rescue efforts.

