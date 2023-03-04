Uttar Pradesh: Class-9 student dies by suicide after being denied to sit for exam over non-payment of school fees

A 14-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide allegedly after a private school refused to let her sit for an exam due to non-payment of fees in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, the police said on Saturday.

"A Class-IX student of Surajmukhi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Durga Nagar allegedly died by suicide after she was denied from taking an exam by the school management due to non-payment of fees on time," Bareilly SP (City) Rahul Bhati said.

While making serious allegations against the school management, Ashok Gangwar, the deceased girl's father, alleged, "She was in Class 9, but due to financial constraints, we were not able to pay her school fees on time. We requested the school administration to let her give the exam but they didn't allow her. Fees were about Rs 20,000-25,000. She wanted to become a doctor."

The family is a resident of the Baradari district in Uttar Pradesh.

"The body has been sent for postmortem examination," SP Bhati said.

Investigation into the case is underway, he added.

More details are awaited.

