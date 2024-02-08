Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Reignites Temple-Mosque Dispute, Seeks Mathura Temple After Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stirred debate by advocating for a temple where a mosque currently stands in Mathura, suggesting it aligns with the spirit of Krishna Kanhaiya.

Adityanath's remarks, made during a session in the assembly, indirectly referenced ongoing disputes over religious sites, echoing the contentious issues surrounding the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath shrine in Varanasi.

Participating in a discussion on the Governor's Address, Adityanath drew parallels to the Mahabharata, highlighting the importance of sacred lands like Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya. He criticized political interference and vote-bank politics, attributing them to the escalation of controversies.

He said the same thing happened with Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya. We have asked only for three. These are not ordinary places – these are lands of gods, he said. The CM referenced recent events, including the consecration at the Ram temple led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while criticizing the previous SP government's neglect of Ayodhya's development.

Adityanath's mention of "Nandi Baba" alludes to a recent court decision allowing Hindu prayers in the Gyanvapi mosque basement in Varanasi, highlighting ongoing legal battles over historical sites.

The court's Archaeological Survey of India report suggested the mosque's construction followed the demolition of a temple during Aurangzeb's reign. Similar claims are made by Hindu litigants regarding the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, believed to occupy Lord Krishna's birthplace.

Adityanath's remarks underscore ongoing tensions and legal battles surrounding religious sites in Uttar Pradesh, adding to the complex landscape of temple-mosque disputes.