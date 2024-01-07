Uttar Pradesh Emergency Response Sees Surge: 112 Helpline Received Over 68 Lakh Calls in 2023

The Uttar Pradesh police helpline number 112 received over 68 lakh emergency calls in 2023, averaging more than 18,800 calls daily or over 780 calls per hour, according to official data reported by news agency PTI. In 2023, the helpline received 68,71,717 calls, slightly lower than the figures for 2022 (70,60,492) and 2021 (66,87,137).

Lucknow recorded the highest number of emergency calls at 3,18,877, followed by Gorakhpur (2,35,597), Prayagraj (2,28,048), Kanpur (2,00,591), Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,92,325), Ghaziabad (1,87,785), Agra (1,81,468), Aligarh (1,57,197), Jaunpur (1,53,043), and Varanasi (1,49,558).

The high number of calls reflects the broad range of emergencies addressed by police response vehicles (PRVs). "UP-112 is very sensitive to the safety and dignity of the state's citizens. After integration with various government institutions using technology, the scope of help to citizens by 112 has also increased. As a result, PRV personnel have assisted more than 68 lakh citizens in one year," said Additional Director General of Police (UP 112) Neera Rawat. Additional Superintendent of Police (112) Mohini Pathak stated that there are 4,800 PRVs, including 3,200 four-wheelers and 1,600 two-wheelers, with 316 PRVs having female personnel responding to emergencies.

The UP police's 112 helpline was launched to consolidate the roles of helpline numbers 100 (police), 101 (fire), and 102 (ambulance) during emergencies, providing citizens with a one-stop solution.