Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Agra's Sindhi Market (Watch Video)

In the early hours of Tuesday, a fire broke out at Agra's Sindhi market area, prompting the deployment of fire tenders to the spot.

Visuals From the Spot:

VIDEO | A fire broke out at #Agra's Sindhi market area in the wee hours of Tuesday. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/9LJxVPWpvq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2024

Firefighters and emergency responders rushed to the scene to contain the inferno. No injuries or deaths have been reported yet. The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Further details are awaited.

In an similar incident on March 16 (Saturday), a massive fire engulfed Kamalakanhi village in Bihar's Katihar district in the early hours of Saturday, March 16. The blaze erupted in the Kursela block, gutting many houses and causing widespread panic among the residents.