Uttar Pradesh Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts in Residential Society in Greater Noida (Watch Video)

A massive fire engulfed two flats of a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, March 7. Fire tenders have reached the spot and it has been brought under control. No loss of life was reported. The reason for the fire is not yet known. Further details are awaited.

(Developing Story...)