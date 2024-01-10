Uttar Pradesh: Five Children of Family Die in Sleep in Amroha Due to Suffocation Suspected From ‘Angithi’ Smoke

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, five family members died of suffocation due to smoke from a coal brazier (‘Angeethi’) filling the room where they were sleeping. The tragic event occurred in the village of Allipur Bhud in Amroha. According to the police, two more family members were admitted to the hospital after suffering from suffocation.

It is suspected that the deaths occurred due to asphyxiation, as there was an ‘Angeethi’ in the room where the people were sleeping. However, a probe will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths, said a police officer to news agency ANI. As none of the seven people had come out of the house since Monday night, villagers broke open the door on Tuesday evening and found the seven people lying unconscious, the police said.

District Magistrate of Amroha

#WATCH | Amroha, UP: Five of a family die in sleep due to suffocation in a room.



District Magistrate of Amroha, Rajesh Tyagi says, "...Prima facie it appears that the 7 people had kept an 'angithi' to keep the room warm and due to lack of oxygen five children suffocated to… pic.twitter.com/eQuY7txeEP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2024

According to the PTI report, they were taken to a hospital, but five of them — Sonam (19), Waris (17), Mehak (16), Zaid (15), and Mahir (12) — were declared brought dead.