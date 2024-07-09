Uttar Pradesh Government Bulldozes Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan’s Luxury Resort (Watch Video)

Jailed Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan, who recently made headlines over land-grabbing cases, is once again in the deep end as the district administration has razed down his luxury resort ‘Humsafar’.

The resort had allegedly been built on a nullah owned by the Irrigation department. A notice has already been served to Azam Khan in the matter.

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s Luxury Resort in UP Faces Trouble Again

Rampur, Uttar Pradesh: Administration bulldozes Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's resort pic.twitter.com/UvwqL6v20s — IANS (@ians_india) July 9, 2024

The ‘Husamafar’ resort was inaugurated by the former Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav during the SP regime in the state. The Rampur MP is already facing flak over alleged land grabbing cases in Rampur’s Jauhar University.

Rampur court had acquitted Azam Khan and 7 other accused in this Dungarpur Basti case due to lack of evidence.