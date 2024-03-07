Uttar Pradesh: Local BJP Leader Shot Dead in Jaunpur

On Thursday, a tragic incident unfolded in an area falling under the jurisdiction of Sikrara Police Station as a local leader affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was fatally shot by unidentified assailants.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Brijesh Kumar, the victim identified as Pramod Kumar Yadav, a prominent member of the BJP district unit and a resident of Bodhapur, was targeted while traveling in his vehicle. The assailants, riding motorcycles, gestured for Yadav to halt his car before opening fire on him. The harrowing incident took place around 10 am.

The assailants fired four shots at Yadav. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Kumar. Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said that the investigations into the matter are underway and the people involved in the incident will be arrested soon.