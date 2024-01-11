Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Wife, Daughter With Cricket Bat for Opposing Extramarital Affair

A man has been arrested for the murder of his wife and young daughter with a cricket bat on the intervening night of January 7 and 8 in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district. The man allegedly staged a robbery to mislead the police after murdering his spouse and child.

The man, identified as Neeraj Kushwaha, had an argument with his wife Manisha over his extramarital affair. During the fight, Neeraj struck Manisha with a cricket bat, resulting in her death, according to a Hindustan Times report. He also allegedly killed his one-year-old daughter.

To mislead the police, Neeraj decided to make it look like a robbery and inflicted injuries upon himself while ransacking his own house. He then contacted a friend, claiming that a group of masked men had broken into his home, committed the murders, and stolen valuables, as reported.

However, the police grew suspicious after finding inconsistencies in Neeraj's statements and the absence of evidence supporting his claims of a robbery. During police questioning, the man finally confessed to the murders, revealing that frequent arguments with his wife over his affair had led to the killings.