Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl falls off terrace, dies

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 : A minor girl died reportedly after falling from the terrace of her four-floor house in Noida police station 24 area, the police said on Wednesday.

No one was present when the girl fell from the terrace, officials said.

On receiving information about the incident, a team of police from nearby police station rushed to the spot. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Prima facie it appeared that the girl fell from the roof after her foot got stuck in a pipe. We are also scanning CCTV cameras of the area to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident, officials said.

No complaint has been received from the family. The family of the deceased is originally from Bulandshahr, and has left for Bulandshahr with the body, officials said.

More details awaited.

