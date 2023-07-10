Uttar Pradesh: Nine dead after tanker collided with tempo in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 : Atleast nine people were killed after a tanker coming at a high speed collided with a tempo in Pratapgarh, said an official.

The accident happened on the Lucknow Varanasi Highway near Mohanganj market in the Leelapur police station area in Pratapgarh.

Three women, one child, and five men were killed in the accident. Treatment of seriously injured patients is going on in the Medical College, added the official.

The administrative officer reached Medical College after the incident.

Further information is awaited.

