Uttar Pradesh: Police sub-inspector shoots self in Meerut, dies; probe on

A sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police allegedly shot himself dead at his Police Lines residence in the Meerut, police informed on Thursday.

According to the police, sub-inspector Indrajit Singh shot himself with his service revolver on Wednesday night. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, police said. The deceased was posted in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

After receiving the news Superintendent of Police (SP) along with other police officials rushed to the incident spot.

The deceased's body have been sent for post mortem and the case is being investigated by the forensic team and Meerut Police.

Further details into the case is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

