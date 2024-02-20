Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi to Join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 24 from Moradabad

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, starting from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on February 24, sources said. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had conveyed her regret for missing the opportunity to participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 16 due to her illness.

I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today, but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to the hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile, wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra, and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today, Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

Sources revealed on Monday that the Congress leader, who was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi due to dehydration and a stomach infection, has been discharged following treatment. Concurrently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi restarted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi earlier on the same day. The senior Congress leader is currently embarked on a Manipur-Mumbai Yatra, spanning 15 states, in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

With the Lok Sabha elections anticipated to take place in April-May this year, Amethi, once a stronghold of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, saw Rahul Gandhi's defeat to Smriti Irani by approximately 55,000 votes in the 2019 elections. The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' succeeding the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' is geared towards traversing 6,700 kilometers across 15 states, coinciding with the impending Lok Sabha polls.