Uttar Pradesh: Railway employee arrested in Moradabad for molesting woman passenger

A railway employee was arrested for allegedly molesting a female passenger, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said on Sunday.

The accused was arrested on a complaint by the victim that she was molested by the accused in a running train, GRP Moradabad Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar said.

"The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigations are underway," the SHO added.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) is responsible for policing railway stations and trains of Indian Railways. Its duties correspond to those of the district police in the areas under their jurisdiction, such as patrolling but only on railway property.

( With inputs from ANI )

