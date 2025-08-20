Uttar Pradesh Scammer Caught on Webcam as Hacker Turns the Tables in Viral Video (Watch)

An Indian national, identified as Gaurav Trivedi from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, is facing accusations of running a fraudulent Microsoft tech support racket from his residence. The matter came to light after an X user hacked into Trivedi’s own system, recorded his shocked expression through his webcam, and posted the clip online—where it quickly spread across social media. On X, the user named NanoBaiter, who describes himself as someone who “tracks down and identifies scammers,” alleged that Trivedi was behind a typical “Microsoft support scam.” Such scams typically begin with a fake pop-up that freezes a user’s computer, plays loud warning sounds, and instructs them to call a fake helpline. Once a victim dials the number, scammers trick them into granting remote access through software like AnyDesk or TeamViewer, which is then misused to steal data or money.

According to NanoBaiter, instead of being duped, he turned the tables by using a virtual machine to hack Trivedi’s system. He claimed to have captured his webcam feed, snapping a clear photo of his face. Identify his name, which appeared on a softphone dialer during the call. Trace his location, using his laptop’s active Wi-Fi card, to an apartment complex in Raebareli. His detailed post also included pictures and videos of Trivedi sitting inside his home while allegedly running the operation. He further claimed to have observed Trivedi through his webcam in real time, watching him “eat, sleep, and scam innocent people” before directly confronting him online.

7/ I confronted Gaurav personally through his own webcam.



This was his live reaction when I called him out in real time. pic.twitter.com/wfttzAp4Ur — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025

After compiling the evidence, the user tagged @RaebareliPolice on X, urging authorities to intervene. Responding to the viral post, which has now garnered more than 8 million views, Raebareli Police stated: “The officer in charge of the cyber police station has been directed to investigate and take necessary action.”