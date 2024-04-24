Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 70 Fall Ill After Having Meal At Wedding; Food Poisoning Suspected

In a suspected case of food poisoning, around 70 people, including several children, were hospitalised after eating at a wedding feast in UP's Ambedkar Nagar. The children have been admitted to a district hospital, he said, adding that they are now out of danger.The health and food departments of the district administration have collected samples of the food that was served at the function. A probe has been launched into the matter, he said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported several cases of food poisioning in the last one year or so. In May last year, around 70 people, including several children, were hospitalised after eating at a wedding feast in a village in UP's Kannauj. Of the around 200 people who consumed the food, about 70 complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after eating 'rasgulla' Arzoo (1), Yusuf (2), Shifa (4), Asra (5), Sazia (7), Irfan Khan (48), Sultan (52), and Riyazuddin (55) were admitted to the district hospital after their condition worsened.