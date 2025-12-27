Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 19-year-old Dies After Consumes Protein Shake in Kannauj

Kanpur: Teen boy died after consuming a protein shake provided by the gym. A 19-year-old BSc student from Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh, recently joined a gym to build his physique. According to reports, the student had joined the gym just 16 days prior. During this time, in his eagerness to build muscle quickly, he started consuming protein powder provided by the gym.

Two days after drinking the protein powder, the boy suddenly experienced severe stomach pain and began vomiting. His face also became swollen. Alarmed, his family rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Kanpur. After taking 14 days of treatment he lost battle and died. The family was devastated by his death. Angered relatives protested at the Talgram police station with his body, alleging that improperly provided protein powder by the gym owner caused his death. Demanding action, their protest led police to register an FIR against the gym owner and seal the gym, which calmed the situation.

Vikas consumed a protein shake while exercising at the gym and subsequently experienced deteriorating health, according to his brother Satyaprakash. He was hospitalized with vomiting, stomach pain, and facial swelling, which doctors attributed to the protein powder. The vomiting caused powder to enter and accumulate in his lungs, disrupting blood circulation. His critical condition necessitated a transfer to Kanpur, where he died 14 days later.