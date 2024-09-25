Uttar Pradesh transforming into Uttam Pradesh under PM Modi & CM Yogi: V-P Dhankhar

New Delhi, Sep 25 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that the state of Uttar Pradesh has been transforming into 'Uttam Pradesh' due to the synergy between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's execution.

Speaking in Greater Noida at the 2nd edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2024, the Vice President said: "Uttar Pradesh is transforming into Uttam Pradesh under the synergy between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's execution. The same synergy is propelling India's transformation towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047."

"Today, India is set to be a $4 trillion economy that has 8 per cent growth prospects for decades to come. India is now a global happening place and Uttar Pradesh is bustling with activities," he said.

Talking about the growth of infrastructure, Vice President Dhankhar cited the addition of 8 new airports annually, rapid expansion of the Metro rail network, and the daily construction of around 28 km of highways.

He also spoke of the 12 new industrial zones taking shape under PM Modi's leadership, which will boost manufacturing and place India in a position to capitalise on emerging technologies like AI, electric mobility, and semiconductors.

The Vice President emphasised the significant advancements in India's infrastructure, stating: "We now have the world's second-largest metro network, and the number of cities with airports has doubled from 70 to 140. India is the largest connected nation globally, with over 800 million broadband users."

He further highlighted the impact of digital technologies, besides housing for 170 million people, health coverage for 60 million, and loans for 58 million small businesses annually.

"In terms of digital financial transactions, India records the highest globally, with 13 billion transactions per month. Additionally, we boast of the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, featuring 117 unicorns and the third-largest purchasing power in the world," the Vice President said.

He also underscored the importance of the semiconductor industry, stating: "This industry, which is critical to our growth, is projected to surpass $55 billion by 2026. I have no doubt this century belongs to Bharat."

Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Vice President highlighted how the state, once plagued with challenges, has been transforming into a beacon of progress and development.

"Nothing is more important for investment than law and order. Law and order defines democracy and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, defines law and order," he said.

Vice-President Dhankhar also highlighted the significance of showcasing Vietnam as the Partner Country at the trade show, describing it as a natural partnership that will foster cultural and economic exchanges between the two nations while strengthening the resolve for a greater role for the Global South in international affairs.

"In this phenomenal economic upsurge and unprecedented infrastructure growth across the nation, Uttar Pradesh is playing a pivotal role, unlike the scenario that existed a few years ago," he said.

The Vice President further expressed confidence that under Yogi Adityanath's able leadership, Uttar Pradesh will achieve its target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2027, contributing significantly to India's emergence as a $5 trillion economy.

The Vice-President also visited the exhibition.

Yogi Adityanath, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor