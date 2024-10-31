Uttar Pradesh: Twelve Students Fall Ill After Consuming Midday Meal at Govt Inter College in Meerut

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh (October 31, 2024): Twelve students at a government inter-college in Meerut reportedly fell ill on Tuesday after consuming a midday meal provided by a Delhi-based charitable society. According to TOI reports, Parents suspected food poisoning from the dal and rice meal. However, subsequent investigations ruled out food poisoning.

Asha Chaudhary, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, confirmed that the principal of the college verified the quality of the food. She added that the affected students were sent home after receiving first aid and that no serious illnesses were reported. "I contacted the principal as soon as the matter came to light. He confirmed the food was fine, and the students were sent home after first aid. No serious illnesses were reported," she told Times of India.

Earlier this month in Maharashtra, 45 children fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after consuming a midday meal at a private school near Thane city. The affected children, aged between 8 and 11 years, were admitted to a civic hospital in Kalwa after experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, headaches, and abdominal pain following lunch on Tuesday. Initially, 38 students were hospitalized on Tuesday, with seven more admitted late that night.

Food poisoning caused by consuming contaminated food or water. Symptoms of food poisoning can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. In severe cases, food poisoning can lead to dehydration and even death.