Uttar Pradesh: Weather Alert! next 3 days snowfall with heavy rain in these states IMD warns

Weather Alert: According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy snowfall and rain in the next two to three days. This is likely to happen in the states of the western Himalayan region of India. Due to this, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be greatly affected. The department has also told the possibility of increasing cold with rain in other states of the country. At the same time, the IMD had already made it clear that the cold weather would continue in the month of February as well. In view of this, cold weather with isolated rain can be seen over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

The Meteorological Department has expressed apprehension that there may be a hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh on February 2 and 3 and in Uttarakhand on February 3 and 4. Along with this, there is also a possibility of cold and increase there. There is also a possibility of heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on February 3. Although rain and hailstorm are common in these states in winter, with this update of IMD, the problems of the people there may increase even more.

It is being told that the northern parts of Punjab-Haryana and UP may also experience severe cold and rain. With this, there is a possibility of dense fog in UP, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and North Rajasthan. On the other hand, there is a possibility of increasing cold in the next 48 hours in Punjab, Haryana, and North UP.

There is a possibility of more snow due to the increase in mercury in Kashmir. With this here in the coming days

There is also talk of rain. Many tourist places in Kashmir have been affected a lot due to Kovid and snowfall.