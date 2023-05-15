Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt appoints 105 Udyami Mitras to look into issues faced by investors

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 : The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed a total of 105 'Udyami Mitras' in order to address and resolve issues faced by investors in the state, an official said on Monday.

The Udyami Mitras were selected after a written test and interview.

The results can be downloaded by simply visiting Invest UP's website (invest.up.gov.in) and clicking on the Udyami Mitra section.

All 105 candidates will be deployed in districts, Invest UP office and headquarters.

CM Yogi Adityanath had decided to recruit Udyami Mitras to expedite the implementation of investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore received by the state government through the UP Global Investors Summit 2023.

The process of appointment of Udyami Mitras has been completed by Invest UP, the nodal organization working under the Department of Infrastructure and Industrial Development.

"A written examination was conducted after verification of the applications received by the screening committee consisting of senior officers. Subsequently, results were declared on April 16, in which 350 candidates were selected. Interviews of the selected candidates started on April 18 and continued until May 8," a press release by the CM office said.

Statement of Purpose was also made for interviews and computer tests to which candidates three times the number of vacancies were called.

A total of 25 marks were fixed for the interview and 10 marks for the computer test. The question papers for the computer tests were prepared by prestigious educational institutions of the state like IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow and AKTU Lucknow.

The SOP was assessed in the interview. The candidates presented original copies of their educational and experience certificates at the time of the interview.

According to the information received, a large number of applications were sent by youths of the state for Udyami Mitra's job.

"However, a total of 105 applicants were selected for different posts after the written test and interviews. It includes 70 posts for different districts, 10 posts for Invest UP office, headquarters and 25 for Industrial Development Authorities. All these have been selected for one year and this time limit can be extended if needed," the official statement said.

