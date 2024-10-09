Uttarakhand Bus Accident: Vehicle Traveling from Shimla to Haridwar Overturns Near Kandaghat, Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

SOLAN, Uttarakhand (Oct 9, 2024): A bus traveling from Shimla to Haridwar overturned near Kandaghat on Wednesday. According to IANS, 8 to 10 passengers suffered injuries in the incident.

The 52-seater bus carried a full load of passengers when it approached the Bandi Tunnel. Suddenly, the driver lost control, and the bus flipped over on the road.

Administrative and police teams arrived at the scene promptly after receiving the news. The injured passengers received treatment at Kandaghat Hospital.