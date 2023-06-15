Uttarakhand CM announces change of Kosya Kutauli Tehsil's name to Kainchi Dham Tehsil

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 : On the 59th foundation day of Neem Karoli Baba's Kainchi Dham, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced to change the name of Kosya Kutauli tehsil to be named Kainchi Dham Tehsil.

"To fulfil the public sentiment and the hopes of the devotees of Neem Karoli Maharaj, Kosya Kutauli tehsil will be named Kainchi Dham Tehsil," said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

He further added that the government will try to complete a bypass to the sanatorium as soon as possible and look for alternate ways to get rid of traffic jams and parking problems so that those who visit do not face any problems.

"We had announced recently that a bypass would be made to the sanatorium. It will be our endeavour to complete the road work within the next year. We are also looking for another way to get rid of the problem of traffic jams and parking," said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

