Uttarakhand CM assures justice for Ankita Bhandari, says next steps will align with parents' sentiments

Dehradun, Jan 6 Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reiterated the Uttarakhand government’s steadfast commitment to ensuring justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, affirming that every forthcoming decision will be taken with complete regard for the sentiments of the victim’s parents.

Addressing the controversies stirred by an alleged audio clip circulating within the state, the Chief Minister dismissed attempts to create what he termed an “unnecessary atmosphere,” stressing that the judicial process has already concluded with the perpetrators receiving severe punishment.

Responding to demands for a CBI inquiry, Dhami explained that although the entire state continues to mourn Ankita’s tragic death, it is her parents who bear the deepest grief. “I will personally meet Ankita’s parents. Any subsequent decision will be made only after fully considering their emotions, pain, and expectations,” he assured.

The Chief Minister reassured that his government will uphold the safety, dignity, and justice of women across Uttarakhand. He underlined that the daughters of the state deserve absolute protection and highlighted that the administration remains alert and determined to prevent such heinous crimes in the future.

He was addressing a press conference at the state Secretariat’s Media Centre.

CM Dhami described the pursuit of justice for Ankita, “a daughter of Uttarakhand,” as the government’s foremost priority. He stressed that the case was approached with the highest degree of seriousness, sensitivity, and transparency. Dhami also noted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by senior female officer Renuka Devi, carried out a fair and exhaustive investigation.

The SIT meticulously examined every dimension of the high-profile 2022 case, in which the 19-year-old resort receptionist was allegedly murdered by her employer along with two accomplices. As a result of the government’s determined legal efforts, all three accused were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the quality of the investigation was commended not only by the lower court but also by the Uttarakhand High Court and the Supreme Court; which shows, he said, its impartiality and thoroughness.

The Ankita Bhandari case had sparked widespread outrage in 2022, leading to protests and urgent calls for justice.

The conviction of the accused last year was regarded as a significant triumph for the prosecution, and Dhami’s latest statement seeks to address lingering concerns while placing the wishes of the victim’s family at the centre of all future decisions.

