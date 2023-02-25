Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates, lays foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 48.84 cr in Champawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 10 schemes worth Rs 48.84 crores for the development of the district at Champawat Collectorate on Friday.

After this, a meeting was held with officials, scientists and experts regarding the work being done to make Champawat a model district.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "There are immense possibilities in areas like eco-tourism, fisheries and horticulture in Champawat district."

"It is our effort for Champawat's all-round development and move forward in the direction of making it an ideal Champawat," the CM added.

Earlier on Friday, the Chief Minister interacted with the people on his morning walk during his two-day visit to Champawat and took feedback about the development works undertaken by the state government.

"Today, on my two-day Champawat tour, met young colleagues and local people during the morning tour and took feedback related to the public welfare schemes and development works run by the government. The sense of satisfaction seen on the faces of the god-like public inspires us to work hard for the all-round development of the state," Dhami tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

