Uttarakhand CM Dhami pays tribute to jawan killed in Rajouri encounter

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid tribute to a jawan who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Lance Naik Ruchin Singh Rawat who was killed in an explosion during the encounter hailed from Garsen in Chamoli district of the state.

Lance Naik Rawat was among the five soldiers killed in the encounter.

The other four deceased soldiers were identified as Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Naik Arvind Kumar, Hav Neelam Singh, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi.

A total of five soldiers were killed in the anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on May 5.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday arrived in Jammu to take stock of the situation in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri's Kandi area.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Manoj Pande received the Union minister on his arrival here.

The five soldiers were killed during the anti-terror 'Operation Trinetra' of the Indian Army with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF.

This morning, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the five Army personnel who lost their lives.

The Indian Army is conducting operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region about a fortnight ago, where another five soldiers lost lives.

