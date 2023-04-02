Uttarakhand CM Dhami to leave for Delhi to meet PM Modi

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 2 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will leave for Delhi on Sunday afternoon for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, along with holding dicussions on plans for the state's development, the CM will also invite the Prime Minister Modi to visit Uttarakhand when the gates of the Chardham are opened.

CM Dhami will be on a two-day tour of Delhi, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

Earlier, on March 31, Dhami thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Central government, saying that Rs 23.28 crore was sanctioned to Uttarakhand under the Agriculture Development Scheme and a further Rs 34.66 crore was released as financial incentive under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), by the Central government.

In December 2022, CM Dhami held a meeting with Prime Minister Modi in the national capital and discussed development-related issues.

Further details are awaited.

