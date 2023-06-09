Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits Jagatguru Ashram in Kankhal

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Jagatguru Swami Rajarajeshwarashram at Jagatguru Ashram in Kankhal on Friday and received his blessings.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami then reached Damkothi, where he paid courtesy visits to Panchayati Nirmal Akhara's Swami Gyandev Shastri, Bada Akhara's Mahant Durgadas, Mahant Rupendra, and other saints and took their blessings.

Dhami on Friday chaired the first review meeting of the Program Implementation Department at the state secretariat in Dehradun.

