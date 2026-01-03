Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami plans ‘Malta Mission’ to boost output

Dehradun, Jan 3 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced plans to launch a “Malta Mission” to promote the production of the citrus fruit to make the state the horticulture capital of India.

Speaking at the Uttarakhand Malta Festival 2026, he said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to the welfare of farmers. We have decided to provide an 80 per cent subsidy to the farmers for micro irrigation.”

“Just as the Apple and Kiwi Policy was launched, a Malta Mission will also be initiated. Establishing orchards of citrus fruits is our government's priority,” said Dhami.

"This programme has been organised in Dehradun today. In the coming days, it will be held in other districts as well. We will also organise a major programme in Delhi to give Malta wider recognition and to take it to the national and international level,” he told reporters.

“Today, I also announced that just as we launched the Kiwi Mission, which significantly increased kiwi production... Similarly, we will launch a Malta Mission to substantially increase Malta production," he told reporters.

Last week, Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that with Central support, a series of major initiatives have been started for Uttarakhand, including a Rs 100 crore Clean Plant Programme, Rs 1700 crore allocation for rural roads, and over Rs 65 crore compensation for crop damage.

Speaking at a state-level farmers' conference in Gauchar, Chamoli district, attended by Dhami, State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, local MPs, MLAs and thousands of farmers, Chouhan outlined measures to transform the state's agriculture and rural economy.

A modern Clean Plant Centre will be set up at ICAR-CITH Mukteshwar to produce millions of disease-free saplings of kiwi, apple, malta and citrus fruits, solving the long-standing problem of poor-quality planting material from nurseries. In collaboration with New Zealand, a Centre of Excellence for kiwi cultivation will be established, aiming to make Uttarakhand the horticulture capital of India.

Chouhan also announced the development of an integrated farming model suited to small landholders, combining crops, fruits, vegetables, medicinal and aromatic plants, animal husbandry and fisheries. This approach, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, will help farmers harness the state's unique herbs to significantly increase their income.

A team of scientists, officers and experts will prepare a five-year agricultural roadmap for Uttarakhand through consultations with progressive farmers and local stakeholders.

The minister noted that the state already leads the country in the growth of farmer income and emphasised the need to further accelerate this progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor